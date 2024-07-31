UAW endorses Harris, giving her blue-collar firepower in industrial states

DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers is endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris for president, giving her union firepower for the likely contest this November against Republican Donald Trump. UAW President Shawn Fain says the union’s “job” in this year’s election is to defeat Trump. The union has more than a million active and retired members with a strong base in what the Democrats call the “blue wall” states of Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

