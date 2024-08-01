A massive prisoner swap involving the United States and Russia is underway, an AP source says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A massive prisoner swap involving the United States and Russia is underway. That’s according to a person familiar with the matter on Thursday. The Americans considered by the U.S. to be wrongfully detained in Russia include Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan, a corporate security executive from Michigan. Both had been convicted of espionage charges that the U.S. government considered baseless. Russia has long been interested in getting back Vadim Krasikov, who was convicted in Germany in 2021 of killing a former Chechen rebel in a Berlin park two years earlier, apparently on the orders of Moscow’s security services.

