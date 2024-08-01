A pro-Israel super PAC helped defeat one Squad member. Now it’s going after another, Cori Bush

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A pro-Israel super PAC that helped defeat one member of the congressional group called the Squad is pushing to oust another — Missouri’s Cori Bush. Bush has been a vocal critic of how Israel responded when attacked by Hamas in October, calling Israeli retaliation an “ethnic cleansing campaign.” The St. Louis Democrat was among the few House members who opposed a resolution supporting Israel. Federal campaign records show the American Israel Public Affairs Committee’s super political action committee, United Democracy Project, has spent $8.4 million to unseat Bush in next week’s primary against St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell. Bush says the donors behind AIPAC support Donald Trump and other Republicans.

