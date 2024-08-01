CBS names Dickerson, DuBois as co-anchors of the “CBS Evening News,” replacing Norah O’Donnell

CBS News has moved fast to reconfigure the “CBS Evening News” after announcing the exit of Norah O’Donnell as anchor of the third-rated newscast earlier this week. The network said John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois will be co-anchors of the evening news, starting sometime after the presidential election. Dickerson is a CBS News veteran and former “Face the Nation” moderator, while DuBois has been a longtime anchor at the network’s New York affiliate. Margaret Brennan, the current “Face the Nation” moderator, will be in charge of reporting political and foreign affairs coverage. The broadcast, which is currently made in a Washington studio, will move back to New York.

