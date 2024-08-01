Exonerees call on Missouri Republican attorney general to stop fighting innocence claims
Associated Press
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Exonerees and advocates are calling out Missouri’s Republican attorney general for pushing for a man’s upcoming execution despite opposition from the local prosecutor. Marcellus Williams is scheduled to die on Sept. 24. St. Louis County’s prosecutor filed a motion in January to vacate Williams’ 1998 murder conviction, citing DNA evidence. Williams has an Aug. 21 hearing before a St. Louis County court judge to determine whether he’s innocent. Attorney General Andrew Bailey opposes the effort to vacate Williams’ murder conviction. On Thursday, he said the initial jury’s findings should be respected.