Georgia coach Kirby Smart announces dismissal of wide receiver Rara Thomas following arrest

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia has opened practice without wide receiver Rara Thomas, who has been dismissed from the team following his arrest on charges of cruelty to children and battery. Coach Kirby Smart says he met with Thomas on Tuesday and informed the junior of the decision. Thomas was arrested early Friday on felony charges of cruelty to children and misdemeanor battery charges. Georgia announced after the arrest Thomas was indefinitely suspended. Thursday’s announcement made the removal of Thomas from the team permanent. Thomas was released on $3,500 bond Tuesday. Georgia was picked to win the league at SEC media days.

