Hamas leader’s assassination sheds light on a long history of alleged Israeli attacks in Iran

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Explosions in secretive underground nuclear facilities. Cyber-attacks. Top scientists poisoned. Natural gas pipelines sabotaged. All these and more have been blamed on Israel in its shadow war with Iran. And the latest accusation, that Israel is behind the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, only expands that list. Israel has allegedly carried out highly secretive and deadly attacks on Iranian soil repeatedly over the years, though the country rarely takes responsibility. Most have been aimed at the country’s nuclear program.

