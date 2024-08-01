Jackknifed semi-trailer shutdown I10 east near downtwon for hours, Thursday morning
EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- All lanes on I-10 east near downtown have reopened after being closed for hours due to a jackknifed semi-trailer.
Police say the call came in before 11:30 p.m. Thursday.
Fortunately, no injuries were reported.
Our ABC-7 crews say that the semi's container blocked most of I-10 east.
Police also tell us that crews were called out after fuel spilled onto the roadways.
No word yet on what was the cause of the crash.