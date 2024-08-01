Skip to Content
Jackknifed semi-trailer shutdown I10 east near downtwon for hours, Thursday morning

today at 6:29 AM
Published 6:50 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- All lanes on I-10 east near downtown have reopened after being closed for hours due to a jackknifed semi-trailer.

Police say the call came in before 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Our ABC-7 crews say that the semi's container blocked most of I-10 east.

Police also tell us that crews were called out after fuel spilled onto the roadways.

No word yet on what was the cause of the crash.

