Journalist associations condemn sexist radio comments at Olympic tennis

PARIS (AP) — The French association of women sports journalists and the union of sports journalists in France have condemned sexist comments made on national radio during a women’s tennis match at the Paris Olympics, where a commentator used stereotypical cliches about housewives to describe a player. The comments were made Tuesday during a doubles match pitting Caroline Garcia and Diane Parry of France against Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini of Italy. At some point, a commentator from RMC radio said: “On the left, there’s Sara Errani, who’s the boss. She does everything: the washing up, the cooking, the mopping up.” Both unions said in a joint statement that “sexist and misogynistic comments have no place in an international competition.”

