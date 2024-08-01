Security forces fire tear gas as anti-government protests break out across Nigeria
Associated Press
ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Thousands of Nigerians are protesting against the country’s worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation. Security forces fired tear gas to disperse crowds in several places as the protests kicked off Thursday morning. Roads were blocked in parts of the country while many businesses were also shut amid fears of violence. Rights groups and activists had raised concerns about a possible clampdown on the protests. Nigeria is one of Africa’s top oil producers but its population of more than 210 million people are among the poorest in the world.