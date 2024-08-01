Surgical castration, ‘Don’t Say Gay’ and absentee regulations. New laws go into effect in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A slew of legislation passed by Louisiana’s GOP-dominated legislature earlier this year went into effect Thursday. Between new conservative Gov. Jeff Landry, Republicans holding every statewide elected office in Louisiana and a GOP supermajority in the state’s House and Senate, measures mirroring national conservative priorities had a clear path to be pushed into law this year. From anti-LGBTQ+ bills, tough-on-crime policies and additional regulations on absentee ballots, here is a closer look at some of the legislation that officially took effect Thursday.

