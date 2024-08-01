What to know about the escalating conflict and Israel-Hamas cease-fire talks after 2 assassinations

A pair of assassinations of anti-Israel militant leaders hours apart is threatening to set off a regional clash and upend already fragile talks toward ending the war in Gaza. The deadly round of hostilities escalated Wednesday when Hamas’ political chief, Ismail Haniyeh, was killed hours after he attended the inauguration of Iran’s new president in Tehran. Israel has not claimed responsibility, but Iran threatened revenge against Israel. Less than a day earlier, the Israeli military said it had killed Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukur in an airstrike in a Beirut suburb. That followed a rocket attack Saturday in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights that killed 12 kids and teenagers.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.