Zimbabwe police arrest 18 political activists in latest clampdown ahead of regional summit

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — A group of lawyers say Zimbabwe police have arrested 18 political activists in what has been criticized as another clampdown on opposition by President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his administration. State security agents removed four of the activists from a plane at an airport in the capital, Harare, on Wednesday. Another 14 were arrested in a different town after holding a protest. They have been demanding the release of 77 opposition supporters, who were arrested at a barbecue in June and have been held in pre-trial detention for six weeks. Authorities have moved to subdue any new protests ahead of Zimbabwe’s hosting of a summit of southern African leaders on Aug. 17.

