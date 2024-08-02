AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Michigan’s state primaries

NEWAYGO, Mich. (AP) — While Michigan remains one of the crown jewels of the fall presidential campaign, the focus now turns to state primaries that may play a major role in deciding control of the narrowly divided U.S. Senate, U.S. House and state legislature. In the race to replace Democratic U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, the Democratic primary on Tuesday features U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin and actor Hill Harper. The likely Republican nominee is former U.S. Rep. Mike Rogers, who is looking to end his party’s 24-year drought in Michigan U.S. Senate races.

