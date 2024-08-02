Attorneys for man charged with killing Georgia nursing student ask judge to move trial

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Attorneys for a man accused of killing a nursing student whose body was found on the University of Georgia campus have asked a judge to move the case to another county. The attorneys said in a court filing that finding an impartial jury in Athens-Clarke County to consider the murder and other charges against Jose Ibarra is impossible. Ibarra has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges in the February slaying of Laken Hope Riley. He appeared in court briefly on Friday. Attorneys for Ibarra sought a change of venue in a filing on Thursday.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.