Favre challenges a judge’s order that blocked his lead attorney in Mississippi welfare lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre says a Mississippi judge improperly blocked his lead attorney from representing him in a state civil lawsuit that seeks to recover misspent welfare money. Using another attorney, Favre filed an appeal Thursday asking the Mississippi Supreme Court to overturn a ruling issued last month by a trial judge. The appeal says Favre will suffer irreparable harm if he can’t have the full service of his legal team. The Mississippi Department of Human Services sued Favre and others in 2022. The state auditor says welfare money was improperly spent on projects that included a volleyball facility backed by Favre.

