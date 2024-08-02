Judge rejects replacing counsel for man charged with shooting 3 Palestinian college students

A Vermont judge has denied a request to replace the public defenders for the man charged with shooting and wounding three college students of Palestinian descent in Burlington in November, saying it’s premature. Judge Kevin Griffin on Friday also denied Jason Eaton’s request to hold a private hearing on the matter with just his attorneys and the judge. Eaton then told the judge that he would like to represent himself but Griffin said he was not prepared to grant that request. Eaton has pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted murder and has been held since his arrest.

