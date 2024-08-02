Mexican army acknowledges some of its soldiers have been killed by cartel bomb-dropping drones

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican army has acknowledged for the first time that some of its soldiers have been killed by drug cartel bomb-dropping drones. The defense secretary did not provide exact figures on the number of casualties suffered in the attacks, which apparently occurred in the western state of Michoacan. But Gen. Luis Cresencio Sandoval said “some” soldiers were wounded and “some” had died. Nor did he say when the attacks took place, but he did acknowledge the army was acquiring anti-drone systems to combat the threat. The Jalisco drug cartel has been fighting local gangs for control of Michoacan for years.

