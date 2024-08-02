Nvidia is facing an antitrust probe from US regulators amid competitor complaints, report says

NEW YORK (AP) — Antitrust tensions are heating up in the chipmaking industry. Rivals have accused Wall Street darling Nvidia of abusing its market dominance in selling chips that power artificial intelligence — and the U.S. Justice Department is now investigating these complaints. That’s according to technology news site The Information. The news outlet cited unnamed sources familiar with the discussions saying agency officials are looking into several concerns around Nvidia potentially cornering the market and pressuring its customers to unfairly retain business. The Justice Department declined to comment, but a Santa Clara, California-based Nvidia maintained it “wins on merit” and that the company would be happy to provide any information regulators need.

