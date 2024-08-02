What to stream this week: Matt Damon on a heist, ‘Dance Moms’ jazz it up and J Balvin parties

This week’s new streaming entertainment releases include the Boston-set caper “The Instigators” starring Matt Damon and Casey Affleck, Netflix premiering the final season of “The Umbrella Academy” and J Balvin has an album he likens to a house party. The world of “Dance Moms” returns with a new coach, dancers and, of course, very invested moms. and the musical cartoon for preschoolers called “Yo Gabba Gabba!” is also getting a reboot. Plus, Jeff Nichols extends his survey of classically American dramas with “The Bikeriders,” a chronicle of a Chicago motorcycle club in the 1960s.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.