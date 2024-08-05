Skip to Content
Body believed to be Glacier National Park drowning victim recovered from Avalanche Creek

Published 5:04 PM

WEST GLACIER, Mont. (AP) — The body of a man believed to have drowned in Glacier National Park was recovered over the weekend. Rangers believe they recovered the body of 26-year-old Siddhant Vitthal Patil of India on Saturday. Patil fell into Avalanche Creek on July 6. Clothing and gear similar to what Patil was wearing at the time were also recovered. A park visitor spotted the body on Saturday morning. It was recovered by rangers and taken to the Flathead County coroner’s office for identification using DNA or dental records.

