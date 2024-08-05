Chad’s military was responsible for deaths of detainees after protests in 2022, a rights group says

N’DJAMENA, Chad (AP) — Human Rights Watch says Chad’s military was responsible for the deaths of several detainees who were arrested after protests in October 2022. Protesters had been holding demonstrations against interim leader Mahamat Deby Itno’s two-year extension of power. The unrest was unprecedented in Chad. The central African country had little public dissent during the regime of Deby Itno’s father, who ruled for more than three decades. The government maintains the protests amounted to an insurrection and that, given the seriousness, the detentions at a high-security prison were not extreme.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.