Kamala Harris is poised to become the Democratic presidential nominee

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ coronation as the Democrats’ standard-bearer for the 2024 presidential election is soon becoming official. That will happen Monday night when her party announces the results of online voting by delegates. It will cap a tumultuous period for the party prompted by President Joe Biden’s disastrous debate performance and his subsequent withdrawal from the race. Harris is the daughter of immigrants who rose through the California political and law enforcement ranks to become the first female vice president in U.S. history. She is clinching the nomination more than four years after her first attempt at the presidency collapsed.

