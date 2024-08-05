Recreational marijuana sales in Ohio can start Tuesday at nearly 100 locations
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Recreational marijuana sales will begin across Ohio on Tuesday when the state issues its first operating certificates. The Division of Cannabis Control said Monday that nearly 100 medical marijuana dispensaries will be able to begin sales immediately. But how many will be ready isn’t clear. Many will be open right away while others could be delayed by staffing or inventory issues. The state says the first round of operation certificates will go to 98 locations. The new law allows adults 21 and over to buy up to 2.5 ounces of cannabis.