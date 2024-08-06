4 killed when single-engine plane crashes in Oklahoma City

Authorities in Oklahoma City say four people have been killed in the crash of a small plane. Fire Capt. John Chenoweth says the four were killed when the plane crashed about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at a small airport on the outskirts of the city. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a preliminary statement that the aircraft was a single-engine Beechcraft BE33 that crashed while taking off from the airport. The FAA also said the National Transportation Safety Board will be in charge of investigating the crash. A spokesperson for the NTSB said that the plane was a Beech F33A.

