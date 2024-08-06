Congo’s president accuses former leader of backing a US-sanctioned rebel coalition
Associated Press
DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Congo’s President Felix Tshisekedi is accusing former leader Joseph Kabila of backing a U.S.-sanctioned coalition of rebel groups. During an interview with a private radio station on Tuesday, Tshisekedi said, without providing any evidence, that Kabila “boycotted the elections and is preparing an insurrection because he is the AFC,” referring to the Alliance Fleuve Congo, a coalition of rebel groups. Tshisekedi’s accusation follows the U.S. announcement of sanctions against the AFC last month. Washington accused the alliance of seeking to overthrow Congo’s government and fueling conflict in the east of the country.