Michigan man pleads no contest to failing to store gun that killed 5-year-old grandson

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. (AP) — A man blamed for the death of his 5-year-old grandson has pleaded no contest to violating Michigan’s new gun storage law. It’s one of the first significant convictions since the law kicked in earlier this year. Karl Robart will face at least 19 months in prison and perhaps more when he returns to court for his sentence in October. Braxton Dykstra was shot and killed on April 1 when a 6-year-old cousin got access to an unlocked shotgun at their grandfather’s home in Newaygo County. Michigan’s new gun storage law took effect earlier this year.

