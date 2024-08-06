Parisians once scoffed at hosting the Olympics. Now, here come the conga lines

PARIS (AP) — Impromptu conga lines at beach volleyball. Spontaneous street dancing during cycling. And serious people wearing ridiculous costumes. The evidence is anecdotal but mounting: Many Parisians are dumping the pre-Olympics grump and having a great time. Fears of huge crowds, beastly hot weather and overbearing security restrictions all led many Parisians to leave town ahead of the Games. But many who stayed are now fully embracing the Olympic spirit — and some who left are regretting it. One resident says it’s as if “the entire city took a pill.” Another exults from afar: “We pulled it off!” Not as happy are merchants who say a drop in non-Olympic tourism is hurting them.

