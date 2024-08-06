Singer-songwriter Ivan Cornejo fuses alternative and regional Mexican music on new album, ‘Mirada’

MEXICO CITY (AP) — In singer-songwriter Ivan Cornejo’s world, regional Mexican music can have pop, ballads and also a bit of melancholic lyrics. His most recent and third studio album, “Mirada,” is a mixture of styles, without neglecting his interest in modern corridos and sad sierreño. He told The Associated Press his music comes from an interest in many different genres. “My roots are Mexican, and I really like Mexican music,” he said. “I ventured to start recording songs because I felt that I had to be able to make something unique with all my inspirations.” Cornejo composes his own songs, although on “Mirada,” he co-wrote with the Mexican musician Arath Herce and the Mexican composer Édgar Barrera.

