Utility company’s proposal to rat out hidden marijuana operations to police raises privacy concerns

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A Maine utility wants to be an ally with law enforcement in the crackdown on illegal marijuana grow operations — if it can overcome privacy concerns. Law enforcement officials have learned that a spike in electricity usage is a hallmark of sophisticated marijuana grow operations hidden inside rural homes in Maine. A lawyer for Versant Power says the utility has been cooperating when it receives subpoenas from law enforcement. But he says it’d be far more efficient to proactively report suspicions to police. Critics say the proposal to be discussed by regulators next week runs afoul of consumer privacy protections.

