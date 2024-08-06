Why AP called Missouri’s 1st District primary for Wesley Bell over Rep. Cori Bush

WASHINGTON (AP) — Wesley Bell’s sizable vote lead in St. Louis County and competitive showing in St. Louis city propelled him to victory over U.S. Rep. Cori Bush in the Democratic primary in Missouri’s 1st Congressional District, according to an Associated Press analysis of initial vote results. The result marks the second primary defeat this year of a Democratic U.S. House incumbent. At the time AP called the race, Bush was on track to do slightly worse in St. Louis city than she did in her 2020 performance and significantly worse in the much larger jurisdiction of St. Louis County.

