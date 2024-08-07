Bob Woodward’s next book, ‘War,’ will focus on conflict abroad and politics at home

NEW YORK (AP) — Bob Woodward’s next book, continuing a long tradition of election year releases, will focus on the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East and their place in American presidential politics. Simon & Schuster announced Wednesday that Woodward’s “War” will be published Oct. 15. The publisher is calling the book an “intimate and sweeping account of one of the most tumultuous and dangerous periods in presidential politics and American history.” Woodward will focus on President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, Harris’ opponent in this fall’s election.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.