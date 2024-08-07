Census categories misrepresent the ‘street race’ of Latinos, Afro Latinos, report says

Filling out forms that ask for racial and ethnic identification can be a struggle for many Latinos, especially when there is not one box that reflects their identity. Because of this, Latinos are often left checking Hispanic census boxes that do not encompass who they are, creating gaps in data that experts say could obscure the number of people identified as multiracial. In a new report, researchers at the University of California, Los Angeles propose including street or perceived race questions on demographic surveys, to help solve for the implications of combining the race and ethnicity for Latinos.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.