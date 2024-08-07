George Santos seeking anonymous jury; govt wants campaign lies admitted as evidence as trial nears

NEW YORK (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. George Santos is requesting a partially anonymous jury as his September fraud trial nears. Lawyers for the disgraced New York Republican argue in a court filing Tuesday that individual jurors’ identities should only be known by the judge, the two sides and their attorneys. The defense attorneys say it’s necessary because the “extensive and largely negative media coverage” could lead to jurors facing harassment or intimidation and potentially compromise the fairness of the trial. Prosecutors meanwhile have filed their own request seeking to admit as evidence some of the lies Santos made during his campaign.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.