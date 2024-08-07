Golden day in Paris as 2022 Olympic champion US figure skaters finally get their medals

PARIS (AP) — A touch of winter came to the Summer Games when the United States figure skating team finally got their gold medals as 2022 Olympic champions. The special medal ceremony allowed the nine Americans to parade on a runway in the bright Paris sunshine and gaze at the Eiffel Tower. The ceremony came exactly 2½ years after the figure skating team event ended at the Beijing Olympics and the doping saga of the winning Russian team started. Olympic champion Karen Chen says “it absolutely was worth the wait.”

