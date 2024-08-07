Riots test the new British prime minister in his first month in the job

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is just a month into his job and facing a crisis as widespread rioting spreads across the U.K. Starmer, who once was the chief prosecutor for England and Wales, is having to tap that expertise as he tries to restore order and hold violent protesters accountable. Starmer had been focused on improving the nation’s economy and fix government services that had been starved for funding during a 14-year Conservative reign. But a mass stabbing that killed three girls in a dance class stoked racial and ethnic tensions after misinformation spread on social media incorrectly identified the suspect as a Muslim asylum-seeker.

