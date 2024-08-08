Family members arrested in rural Nevada over altercation that Black man says involved a racial slur

RENO, Nevada (AP) — Three members of a Nevada family have been arrested in connection with a verbal altercation last week in Virginia City, where a Black man from Texas said a racial slur was directed at him. The arrests stem from a video recorded by Ricky Johnson showing the confrontation Friday when he says another man directed racist comments at him. That man, his wife and their adult daughter posted bail and were released from jail Thursday. The man was charged with breach of peace, a misdemeanor with an enhancement that includes making threatening comments based on race. It wasn’t immediately clear if they have a lawyer who could speak on their behalf.

