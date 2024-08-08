Firefighters battle wildfire flare-ups on a Greek island. More evacuations have been ordered

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek officials say firefighters on the southern island of Crete battled wildfire flare-ups that forced the evacuation of additional villages in remote mountainous areas. The fire started on Wednesday. It was contained after a nightlong lull in high winds. But the flames intensified after daybreak on Thursday despite the arrival of additional assistance from the mainland. Two water-dropping planes and two helicopters were aiding more than 200 firefighters and a 30-member special firefighting unit in the central Rethymno region of the island. The blaze tore through olive groves and farmland and damaged irrigation networks. But it posed no immediate threat to the busy holiday resorts along the coast.

