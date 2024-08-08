Missouri voters pass constitutional amendment requiring increased Kansas City police funding

Missouri voters have narrowly passed a constitutional amendment requiring Kansas City to spend a quarter of its budget on police. Tuesday’s vote highlights tensions between Republicans in power statewide who are concerned about the possibility of police cuts and local leaders of the roughly 28% Black city who say it should be up to them how to spend residents’ tax dollars. It is the second time the measure has gone before voters. The amendment was first passed in 2022. But the Missouri Supreme Court struck that down this year, citing issues with the cost estimate. The court ordered the measure to go before voters again this year.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.