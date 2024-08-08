Prompted by mass shooting, 72-hour wait period and other new gun laws go into effect in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine gun retailers are now requiring a three-day wait period for purchases under a new law that was among several gun safety bills adopted after the state’s deadliest mass shooting. Maine joins a dozen other states with waiting periods for gun purchases, requiring that gun purchasers wait 72 hours to retrieve a weapon after agreeing to the purchase. The milestone on Friday was celebrated by gun safety advocates who believe it will save lives by providing a cooling-off period for people intent on buying a gun to do harm to others or themselves. Critics say the move will hurt retailers and won’t make people any safer.

