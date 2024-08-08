Swiss surprise in Olympic golf as Morgane Metraux takes the lead

SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — Morgane Metraux had a round to remember in the Paris Olympics. She was 8 under on the front nine at Le Golf National and got everyone’s attention. The 27-year-old from Switzerland had to settle for a 66. But she holds the 36-hole lead by one shot over former Women’s PGA Championship winner Ruoning Yin of China. Lydia Ko was only three behind as she goes for her third straight medal. The gold variety puts her in the LPGA Hall of Fame. Nelly Korda was right there until a quadruple bogey on the 16th hole. She shot 70 and was six shots back.

