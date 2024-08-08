University of Georgia panel upholds sanctions for 6 students over Israel-Hamas war protest

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Six University of Georgia students arrested during an April 29 protest against the Israel-Hamas war will remain suspended through the fall semester. The university announced the decision Monday after a July 30 disciplinary hearing. The students will also remain on probation for the remainder of their academic careers at the university. Students can appeal the ruling to the university’s vice president of student affairs. An attorney representing two suspended students calls the hearing “nothing more than a kangaroo court.” Campus police arrested 16 protesters who set up an encampment on the Athens campus. Some students informally resolved charges by acknowledging their violations. The remaining six students demanded a hearing, disputing any violations.

