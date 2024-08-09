AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Connecticut’s state primaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — Connecticut Republicans will pick nominees in state primaries on Tuesday to challenge two longtime Democratic lawmakers, U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy and U.S. Rep. Jim Himes. The leading GOP hopefuls for each seat won the party’s endorsement at state and district conventions but not by large enough margins to avoid primaries. Murphy and Himes do not face primaries. Neither seat is a top target for national Republicans hoping to win or keep control of the Senate and House in November. President Joe Biden carried the state in 2020 with 59% of the vote and the 4th Congressional District with 65%.

