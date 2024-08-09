AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Minnesota’s primaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — After a tough summer of primaries, the progressive House members who call themselves “the Squad” are facing their final challenge next week. Rep. Ilhan Omar is on the ballot in Minnesota on Tuesday, a week after fellow Squad member Cori Bush lost her primary in Missouri. In June, Rep. Jamaal Bowman of New York, also part of the Squad, became the first Democratic House member of the cycle to lose his primary. Omar finds herself on stronger footing than Bowman or Bush, who both faced well-funded challengers and millions of dollars in spending by a pro-Israel super PAC. The PAC hasn’t aired ads against Omar in this race.

