AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Vermont’s state primaries

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Democrats will compete in Vermont’s state primary for the right to challenge four-term Republican Gov. Phil Scott in November. Esther Charlestin is an educator and former member of the Middlebury Selectboard. Peter Duval is a computer scientist and former Underhill Selectboard member who ran for governor as an independent in 2022. Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman is seeking renomination to a fourth term against Winooski Deputy Mayor Thomas Renner. Tuesday’s winner will face either John Rodgers, a former Democratic state senator, or Gregory Thayer, a former Rutland alderman who was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

