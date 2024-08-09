Former tennis coach sentenced to 25 years for taking girl across state lines for sex

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama tennis coach was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for taking a minor across state lines with the intent to engage in sexual activity. A federal judge on Thursday also ordered that 51-year-old Leroy Thomas Joyner Jr. be placed on supervised release for the rest of his life after leaving prison. Joyner was a tennis coach operating an association in Dale County that provided lessons to underprivileged children and teens. Prosecutors said Joyner began a sexual relationship with one of his students when she was 13. The U.S. attorney praised the girl for coming forward when she was 15.

