Mali ousts Swedish ambassador amid strained relations with the West

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s government says Sweden’s ambassador was ordered to leave the country within 72 hours following what it said was a hostile statement by a Swedish minister. The ousting of Ambassador Kristina Kuhnel on Friday comes days after Mali severed diplomatic ties with Ukraine, prompting comments by Sweden’s minister for international cooperation and trade. Johan Forssell said on social media platform X: “You can’t support Russia’s illegal war of aggression against Ukraine and at the same time receive several hundred million kronor each year in development aid.” Relations between Mali and the West have frayed since a military junta seized power in 2020 and staged another coup the following year.

