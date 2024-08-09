Peru enacts law restricting prosecution of crimes against humanity, favoring former leader Fujimori

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Peru’s government has enacted a law that prevents the prosecution of crimes against humanity committed before 2002, a decision that favors former President Alberto Fujimori as well as hundreds of military personnel investigated or prosecuted for massacres and murders during the country’s internal armed conflict (1980-2000). The law, which had no comments from President Dina Boluarte, was promulgated Friday, despite objections from rights organizations, who had warned it could encourage impunity and thwart investigations into serious abuses. Peru’s new law “contravenes the country’s obligations under international law and is a troubling development,” said Volker Türk, UN human rights chief, in a statement.

