George Santos wants jury pool in his fraud trial questioned over their opinions of him

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — Former U.S. Rep. George Santos is asking a judge to require prospective jurors to complete a questionnaire gauging their opinions of the disgraced lawmaker ahead of his September fraud trial. The New York Republican’s lawyers argue in a court filing last week the measure is needed because of extensive negative media coverage. But prosecutors say the request is simply a delay tactic. Santos’ request is among the issues expected to be discussed at a Tuesday hearing in federal court on Long Island. Prosecutors are also seeking to admit as evidence some of the lies Santos made during his campaign.

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.