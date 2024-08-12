Turkey hosts another round of talks to ease tensions between Ethiopia and Somalia

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey has hosted a second round of talks between Ethiopia and Somalia to try and resolve a dispute over Ethiopia’s deal with the breakaway region of Somaliland. The talks on Monday in the Turkish capital, Ankara, involved Turkish officials shuttling between the two delegations, which did not meet face-to-face. Tensions between the two African countries have simmered since Ethiopia signed a memorandum of understanding with Somaliland in January, which Somalia denounced as infringing upon its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Under the deal, Somaliland would lease land along its coastline to landlocked Ethiopia for a marine force base. In return, Ethiopia would recognize Somaliland’s independence, which Somalia says infringes on its sovereignty and territory.

